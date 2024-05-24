Police Continue To Appeal To Identify Man Overboard, Wellington Harbour

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd:

Police are continuing to appeal to identify a man who is reported to have fallen overboard on an East by West ferry this morning.

The ferry was travelling towards Days Bay, Eastbourne from Queens Wharf and left just after 6am.

The man is described as in his 40’s, fair skinned, around 180cm tall with darker hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a zip and dark pants.

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre NZ coordinated a thorough on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour and search efforts. The search involved up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter at its peak.

Unfortunately, the man has not been located and active searching has been temporarily suspended pending a review.

If you have just got home and have a family member or friend who matches this description who has not returned home as expected, please contact Police.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in identifying this person, please call Police on 105, referencing file number 240524/6000.

