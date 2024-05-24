Unwanted Intruder In Tairāwhiti Waters

This small brown mussel, known for its invasive nature, was discovered during routine sediment sampling along the estuarine environment between the Taraheru and Waimata rivers. Photo/Supplied

The Gisborne District Council has identified an unwelcome intruder in our local waters: the Asian Date Mussel.

This small brown mussel, known for its invasive nature, was discovered during routine sediment sampling along the estuarine environment between the Taraheru and Waimata rivers.

Key Points:

Invasive Threat: The Asian Date Mussel poses a significant threat to our region. It forms dense mats, alters sediment composition, and outcompetes native species for resources. Survival Adaptation: Despite being a marine species, the Asian Date Mussel can thrive in estuarine environments with tidal seawater flow. No Effective Control Measures: Unfortunately, there are currently no suitable methods for eradicating or containing this pest. Boat Owners’ Responsibility: To prevent further spread, boat owners must thoroughly clean their vessels before entering new waterways. This includes trailer boats, jet skis, waka, and kayaks.

Council Biosecurity team leader Phillip Karaitiana emphasised the urgency of following the CCD “CHECK CLEAN DRY” protocols for recreational watercraft moving between regions.

“We cannot afford to let new species into our district waterways,” he said.

“Vigilance and preventive measures are crucial. We believe this mussel was brought into our waters through a contaminated vessel.”

