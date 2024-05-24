Mayor Calls For Community To Come Together

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich is encouraging the community to come together in their grief following the tragic loss of life at Dunedin’s Bus Hub.

Mr Radich attended a blessing at the Bus Hub today and added flowers to a growing floral tribute at the scene of yesterday’s fatal stabbing, which claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

“These events will have impacts across our entire community – from the victim’s whānau and friends to the Trinity Catholic College staff and pupils, as well as those of other schools, and our Pasifika and wider Dunedin communities.

“The ripple effects of this event are being felt far and wide across our city. My heart goes out to everyone impacted, including the 13-year-old now before the courts.

“This is a disaster for everyone. We are all grieving.”

Mr Radich says the community now needs to come together and support each other during the difficult days ahead.

“I was incredibly moved to see this support between different parts of our community on display at the Bus Hub today, as people gathered to pay respects to the young man tragically taken from his family.

“It shows what we can all do when we come together, and I encourage everyone to follow this tremendous example of aroha in the days ahead.”

Mr Radich says he is in close contact with Police as their investigation continues, and the DCC is working alongside both Police and the Otago Regional Council.

“Right now, our focus needs to be on coming together as a community and supporting the whānau and friends of the young man tragically lost, as well as staff and pupils at Trinity Catholic College and our wider community.”

