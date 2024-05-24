State Highway 3 Ōhaupō Reopens Following Fatal Crash - Waikato
State Highway 3, Ōhaupō has reopened following a fatal crash earlier today.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was closed.
State Highway 3, Ōhaupō has reopened following a fatal crash earlier today.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was closed.
We like to think NZ is free from a culture of political corruption. But it has been quite a difficult month for anyone still holding those perceptions. The I am Hope charity whose chair donated $27K to National has been awarded a $24M contract to provide mental health services, & the ACT MP formulating the party’s stance on pharmaceutical policy holds shares in drug companies.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed today that Vote Foreign Affairs in Budget 2024 will balance two crucial priorities of the Coalition Government. While Budget 2024 reflects the constrained fiscal environment, the Government also recognises the critical role MFAT plays in keeping New Zealanders safe and prosperous.
New social housing funding in Budget 2024 will ensure the Government can continue supporting more families into warm, dry homes from July 2025, Housing Ministers Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka say.
The Government’s war on nature enters its next phase today with the tabling of the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill. “These changes, on top of the Fast-track Approvals Bill, represent a further attempt by the Coalition Government to reduce environmental protections and enable development at all costs,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor
The coalition Government’s legislation to restore the rights of communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards has passed its first reading in Parliament, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.
With one week to go, this handy-dandy cheat sheet will bring you up to speed on Budget jargon and allow you to impress all your friends.
Chris Glaudel, Deputy Chief Executive of Community Housing Aotearoa, sees the announcement as a step towards addressing New Zealand’s high and rising levels of homelessness by improving our approach and system to delivering affordable homes.