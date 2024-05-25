Parnell Lodge Fire - Arrest Made

Yesterday
afternoon, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB)
arrested a 34 year old woman in relation to a building fire
on St Georges Bay Road, Parnell on Sunday 7 April.
She
has been charged with arson and is expected to appear in the
Auckland District Court on Saturday 25 May.
Police would
like to thank the members of the public who assisted with
our enquiries and contributed to this result. As the matter
is now before the Court Police will not be providing any
further
comment.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!