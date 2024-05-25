Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parnell Lodge Fire - Arrest Made

Saturday, 25 May 2024, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan:

Yesterday afternoon, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) arrested a 34 year old woman in relation to a building fire on St Georges Bay Road, Parnell on Sunday 7 April.

She has been charged with arson and is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday 25 May.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our enquiries and contributed to this result. As the matter is now before the Court Police will not be providing any further comment.

