Road blocked, South-Western Motorway, Onehunga - Auckland

Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the South-Western Motorway, between the Gloucester Park Road on-ramp and Mahunga Drive Off-ramp, Southbound, Onehunga.

The crash was reported around 10:30am.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

There are no serious injuries reported.

