Fatality Following 22 May Blenheim Crash

A person has died following a 22 May crash on State Highway 1 near Lower Wairua Road, Grovetown, Blenheim.

The crash, involving a van and a ute, was reported to Police at around 1pm on 22 May.

The driver of the van was critically injured in the crash and was airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Sadly, he passed away in hospital on 24 May.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

