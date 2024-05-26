Ashley Hillis Announces Candidacy For Tauranga City Council In 2024

Tauranga, [25/5/24]

Lifelong Tauranga resident Ashley Hillis is proud to announce his candidacy for the Tauranga City Council in the Te Awanui Māori Ward for the 2024 elections. With a deep love for the city, Hillis is committed to revitalizing Tauranga as a haven of culture, hospitality, and vibrancy.

"I have spent my entire life in Tauranga, and I am passionate about seeing our city thrive as it once did. We have a rich cultural heritage and a welcoming community that deserves to flourish," says Hillis.

Hillis's background is not without its challenges. In 2016, he faced a major criminal conviction for importing ecstasy, a matter that was widely covered in the media. Hillis openly addresses this part of his past, acknowledging the gravity of his mistakes and emphasizing his journey of reform and personal growth.

"During my time in prison, I witnessed systematic failures that often trap individuals in a cycle of reoffending. I believe that our democratic society must have faith in the ability of people to reform and change, working towards a better life. My experiences have shaped my understanding of the need for effective rehabilitation and support systems."

Currently working in the construction industry, Hillis has spent the past seven years specializing in structural steel. His professional experience has instilled in him a strong work ethic and a practical understanding of the city's infrastructural needs.

"As someone actively involved in construction, I understand the critical importance of sustainable development and infrastructure in our city's growth. My goal is to ensure that our ratepayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively, enhancing the quality of life for all Tauranga residents."

Hillis is committed to diligent research, critical evaluation of council spending, and ensuring the best value for ratepayers. He believes in the power of change and the importance of giving people the opportunity to contribute positively to their communities.

"As a candidate for the Te Awanui Māori Ward, I bring a unique perspective shaped by my experiences and a deep commitment to our city's future. I am dedicated to working tirelessly for the betterment of Tauranga and its residents. This is Your Voice, Our Future."

Ashley Hillis looks forward to engaging with the community and welcomes discussions on how to best serve the needs and aspirations of Tauranga’s residents.

