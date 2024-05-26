Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Injured Following Incident In Ashburton

Sunday, 26 May 2024, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh:

Three people have been seriously injured following an incident in Ashburton early this morning.

Police located two injured people around 2am in a vehicle on William Street after attending a separate job on the same street.

Both were seriously injured and transported by Police to hospital.

A third person, also seriously injured, self-transported to hospital.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of this incident.

Initial indications suggest those involved are known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone further at this stage.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information which can assist our investigations.

We urge anyone with information to call 111 and quote file number: 240526/1036

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 