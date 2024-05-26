Three Injured Following Incident In Ashburton

Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh:

Three people have been seriously injured following an incident in Ashburton early this morning.

Police located two injured people around 2am in a vehicle on William Street after attending a separate job on the same street.

Both were seriously injured and transported by Police to hospital.

A third person, also seriously injured, self-transported to hospital.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of this incident.

Initial indications suggest those involved are known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone further at this stage.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information which can assist our investigations.

We urge anyone with information to call 111 and quote file number: 240526/1036

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

