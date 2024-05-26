Kevin “Herb” Schuler To Stand For Bethlehem Ward

Businessman, farmer, and former All Black Kevin “Herb” Schuler has announced he will contest the Bethlehem Ward at the Tauranga City Council elections to be held on 20 July 2024.

“I have a reputation for tackling big problems on the footy pitch. That’s a transferable skill to the Council table.

“Bethlehem has been home to my family since 2003, and we love this area and the wider city.

Schuler wants to use his coaching skills and experience to help build a united, high performing team of Councillors.

“Teamwork today, earns trust tomorrow.

His passion for all sports will translate into a strong interest in the provision of parks, fields and facilities. He sees these amenities as an integral part of the growth planning for the region.

“Sport and recreation bring people and cultures together and deepens trust, so we need that investment to strengthen and grow our communities.

With experience in construction services and farming, Schuler believes his business acumen and broad knowledge will add value to Council decision making.

“Achieving effective cost control and genuine sustainability will be crucial for Council and we need to ensure that we are spending wisely for a better future.

“I will operate as a constructive and collaborative member of the Council, contribute to the team, and conduct myself with professionalism and discipline.

“We are building future communities, not just roads and houses. I look forward to the challenge.” Says Kevin Schuler.

BIO

Kevin "Herb" Schuler is a well-known figure in the Bethlehem community. While known for his international rugby career, he has been resident in Tauranga for over twenty years where he has raised 5 children with his wife Michelle.

Educated at Te Aroha College and Massey University, he has been awarded NZ Universities and Manawatu Sportsperson of the Year honours. After a playing career which included 13 games and 1995 World Cup selection for the All Blacks, he became a professional coach.

In Japan and New Zealand, he coached and lead high performance teams including Yamaha Jubilo and the mighty Bay of Plenty Steamers. He was an assistant coach for the Chiefs, and selector and resource coach for the NZ U20 Rugby team.

Outside of sport he has had success in farming and business. He is proficient in Japanese.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Kevin is a dedicated family man. He has actively served the school communities of St Mary’s Primary, Aquinas College, Te Whare Kura o Mauao, and Tauranga Boys College, as well as Tauranga City Basketball and Tauranga Water Polo.

All Black #904

