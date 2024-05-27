Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
St Peter's Post-Budget Breakfast Hui: BUDGET 2024: The Social Justice Perspective

Monday, 27 May 2024, 4:46 am
Press Release: St Peter's Anglican Church

St Peter’s Anglican Church, Willis Street, Wellington

Friday 31st May 6.30am doors open, commencing with livestreaming at 7:30am

A combined grouping of St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group, Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Public Health Association New Zealand (PHANZ) Wellington branch and Otago University Public Health Communications Centre Aotearoa (PHCC) are working together to hold a post-budget breakfast hui called ‘Budget 2024: The Social Justice Perspective’.

The new Coalition Government has been fast tracking legislation in a 100 day plan since December 2023. During which key progressive legislation to improve infrastructure and environment has been repealed, and new laws to fast-track law and order, expand prisons and police power, roading and mining investment are going through Select Committees. New approaches to housing and reframing welfare through removal of some services and creation of a Social Investment Agency to determine who in our society should be invested in are being suggested.

This Budget will frame these undertakings and reveal how Government will reduce taxes for 93 percent of households as promised. The delicate balance as advised by the OECD between fully finding tax cuts by spending cuts or new sources of revenue without going into debt will be revealed.

Open to the public, the hui will feature six special guest speakers outlining their take on the Budget. Edward Cowley, a New Zealand-Samoan entertainer with over thirty years of experience on the Auckland entertainment scene, will be here in Wellington hosting this event.

Speakers at the hui will be Sir Collin Tukuitonga KMNZ based at Auckland University, a public health academic, public policy expert, and advocate for reducing health inequalities among Māori and Pasifika people; Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo, Equal Opportunities Commissioner, Acting Race Relations Commissioner and Acting Human Rights Commissioner, on human rights; Alan Johnson, Co-Convener of CPAG’s Management Committee representing CPAG's work around housing, incomes policy, macro-economic policy and CPAGs annual review of Government's budget; Craig Renney NZCTU Economist and Director of Policy with experience in government finance, Treasury and the Reserve Bank; Shamubeel Eaqub an economist with insights challenging the status quo on issues like housing, inequality, and immigration, and finally Max Rashbrooke a Wellington-based writer and public intellectual, with twin interests in economic inequality and democratic renewal to provide a final commentary and summary.

The hui has been organised by the St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group, an active committee of concerned parishioners who since 2014 have pushed for social justice, holding hui and making submissions to government. Working with CPAG, PHANZ, and PHCC; organisations well known for their commitment to public good in terms of reducing child poverty, supporting public health and climate change commitments, embracing Te Tiriti and upholding the many ethnicities in New Zealand.

The Post Budget Breakfast hui will take place on Friday 31st May at St Peter’s Anglican Church, 211 Willis Street, doors opening at 6:30am.

