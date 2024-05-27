Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Caring For The Health Of Our Local Trees

Monday, 27 May 2024, 9:07 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The Coromandel’s trees and native species are precious – they’re beautiful to look at, provide shade on sunny days, clean the air, support our region’s biodiversity and are an important part of our local environment.

Within urban areas, trees contribute significantly towards many environmental and social benefits, such as journey quality, biodiversity, temperature regulation and habitat. Because of this, it’s important that the health of trees planted on public land is looked after.

We ask that if you have an issue with a tree or vegetation on public land, please contact our Council’s Customer Services team or fill out an online Request for Service form, instead of taking action yourself. We are lucky to have a team of experienced arborists on hand to make sure trees on public land are maintained with their long-term health in mind.

Cutting or pruning at random could lead to the loss of our community’s trees and some of these could take decades to re-establish. Our teams are keen to hear from you if there are issues you feel we need to address, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Filling in a Request for Service form with as much information you can provide is the best way to make sure it’s addressed – even better if you can include some photos: Visit www.tcdc.govt.nz/rfs.

If your issue (tree-related or otherwise) needs immediate attention, please log an RFS, email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz, or call us on 07 868 0200 (24/7) so we can get onto it right away.

