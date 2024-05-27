Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Reckless Rental: Man Charged After Driving At Excessive Speed

Monday, 27 May 2024, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who allegedly drove a rental car dangerously through parts of Auckland and clipped another vehicle, has been arrested.

At 7.12pm, a Road Policing Officer clocked a Nissan Qashqai travelling at an excessive speed along the Northern Motorway from Warkworth to Auckland.

Waitematā Road Policing Manager, Senior Sergeant Andrew Hawkins says a Road Policing unit clocked the vehicle travelling well in excess of the posted speed limit near Moir Hill Road.

“Police then gained observations on the speeding vehicle, which had been confirmed as a rental car, as it travelled south past Oteha Valley Road.

“It was signalled to stop near Greville Road, however it has failed to do so before clipping another vehicle and continuing to travel at high speed.”

Senior Sergeant Hawkins say the vehicle was then observed exiting the motorway and parking at a Hobson Street address where the driver was taken quickly into custody.

“Again, we are thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident.

“This manner of driving was extremely reckless and had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

“We hope this arrest brings reassurance to our community that we are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in North Shore District Court on 17 June on multiple driving related charges.

