Incident Causing Delays, Māngere Bridge

Police are in attendance at an incident in Māngere Bridge this afternoon where a person has died.

A number of emergency services are in attendance at an area on the Southwestern Motorway, near Gloucester Park.

One southbound lane is partially blocked and motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area.

A section of Gloucester Park is also sectioned off while Police respond.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

