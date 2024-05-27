Special Kiwi Release To Honour Historical Ties Between Tararua Region And Poland

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is thrilled to announce a special kiwi release event on May 31st, 2024. The kiwi, named Pōrana (Poland in te reo Māori), commemorates the unique historical relationship between the Tararua town of Pahiatua and Poland. This bond dates back to World War II, when Pahiatua graciously welcomed 733 Polish children and 105 accompanying adults.

Pōrana, who shares a lineage with Pūkaha’s celebrated white kiwi, Manukura, was blessed in a special naming ceremony by members of Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Rangitāne o Wairarapa iwi a year ago. This ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Poland, underscoring the deep connections between the two nations.

The event will be graced by dignitaries, including the Polish Ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal and his family, and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, highlighting the continued friendship and shared history between Aotearoa and Poland.

We invite media to join us for this momentous occasion at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre. The release of Pōrana symbolizes not only the conservation efforts of our kiwi but also the enduring international bonds forged through our shared history.

About Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre:

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is dedicated to the conservation and protection of New Zealand’s native wildlife. Located in the heart of the Tararua district, Pūkaha is home to a variety of native species and offers educational programs to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Aotearoa’s unique natural heritage.

