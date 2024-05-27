New Multi-agency Group To Address Bus Hub Concerns

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says a new multi-agency working group will be dedicated to changing the culture of behaviour and improving safety at Dunedin’s Bus Hub.

Mr Radich says, “While our focus as a city needs to remain on supporting Enere’s whānau as they prepare to farewell their loved one, we also need to do what we can to ensure this sort of tragedy isn’t repeated.”

Mr Radich and representatives from the Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council and Police met this morning and agreed to establish the new group.

The terms of reference are now being drafted and will seek to ensure schools, bus users, and the wider community are all represented.

The group will aim to develop short, medium and long-term options that can be implemented to improve the culture at the Bus Hub, and will meet regularly.

Mr Radich says, “This is an important step focused on changing behaviour at the Bus Hub, to ensure it is a safe space for everyone to use.

“Last week’s terrible tragedy has sent shockwaves through our community, and we all need to come together to address the issues.”

Otago Regional Council Chair Gretchen Robertson agrees, saying public safety at the Bus Hub is a priority for all parties.

“This new group is exactly what we need to be doing – working together to tackle the safety issues there.

“We will be working with the DCC, Police and other parties to review the steps already taken, and any new initiatives that could help, over the coming days and weeks.

“It will also be important to look at how we can involve young people, school communities, and the wider community to help change behaviour at the hub.”

In the meantime, the ORC’s increased security presence at the Bus Hub will continue, alongside a beefed-up Police presence, and Bus stop B will remain closed until further notice as a mark of respect.

“We acknowledge the outpouring of love and sympathy for the family and friends of the young person who tragically died and realise that an incident of this magnitude impacts public confidence. We are aware of issues at the hub and are working hard to support people with added security and presence.”

Police Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray says Police want to work with all parties to improve safety at the Bus Hub.

“We’re looking forward to having an active role in the group and helping ensure everyone can use the Bus Hub with confidence.”

