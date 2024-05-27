Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
'NZ Government Lack Of Action Costing Lives In Gaza'

Monday, 27 May 2024, 3:55 pm
Press Release: ActionStation

ActionStation is calling for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters to take urgent action to respond to the escalating situation in Gaza.

“So far the New Zealand Government response to the ongoing slaughter of innocent people by the Israeli Government in Palestine has been weak. Now, our delay in restoring our funding to UNRWA could be costing starving people in Gaza their lives,” says ActionStation director Kassie Hartendorp.

ActionStation is supporting a petition by hunger striker Will Alexander which asks the Government to urgently reinstate funding to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) in Gaza. Alexander is on his 9th day of hunger strike.

“As a country we are falling behind our allies such as Australia and Canada who have already restored their funding to UNRWA,” continues Hartendorp.

Hartendorp says that the ongoing entrapment and bombardment of Palestinian civilians, including this morning's airstrike on a refugee camp near Rafah, makes supporting UNRWA’s work more urgent than ever.

The organisation is also supporting petitions calling for the New Zealand Government to recognise Palestinian statehood and to apply economic sanctions to Israel.

© Scoop Media

ActionStation

ActionStation

Our mission is to tautoko (support) and whakamana (uplift) everyday New Zealanders to act together in powerful and coordinated ways to create what we cannot achieve on our own: a society, economy and democracy that serves all of us - everyday people and Papatūānuku, the planet we love.

