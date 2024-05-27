Oh Buoy! Boat Burglars Told To Hit The Deck

Police and the local Whenuapai community have capsized a duo’s plans following a fishy discovery.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Maritime Unit, says Police were notified of three homes in Whenuapai being broken into overnight on 20 May.

“The offender allegedly accessed the Kauri Road properties via a small inflatable dinghy, which was found floating near Herald Island.

“A number of items have been taken from the addresses, including a vehicle.

“Members of the public have observed a male rowing back to a boat across the inlet to a yacht on a mooring near Paremoremo and have quickly contacted Police.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen says along with assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter, both Deodar and one of the Maritime Unit’s RHIBs, also picked up two officers from Herald Island Wharf.

“Both vessels simultaneously came alongside the vessel and the two occupants were immediately arrested for the burglaries.

“The yacht was then cleared and some property recovered,” he says.

“This is a great result for our staff and the local community.

“Our teams works hard to keep our communities safe and these arrests are another example of how we can and do work together to achieve positive results every day.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions.”

People are encouraged to keep on reporting illegal or suspicious behaviour by calling 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 48-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and unlawfully entering an enclosed area.

