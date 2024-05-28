Waitangi National Trust Facilitates Historic Women-led Pōwhiri At Global Women Members Hui

Global Women Members Hui. Photo/Supplied

The Waitangi National Trust facilitated a unique and momentous occasion – a pōwhiri conducted entirely by wāhine on the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds. This marks the first time such an event has taken place, with women leading every component, the karanga, karakia and whaikōrero.

This historic pōwhiri welcomed participants to the Global Women Members Hui 2024, themed “Aotearoa New Zealand 2040: Reimagined Together.” This significant gathering brought together leading women from the global movement to collectively visualise the skills and mindsets needed to shape a successful future for themselves, their organisations and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Waitangi National Trust Trustees lent their support to this pōwhiri which was conducted in the Whare Rūnanga, to acknowledge and recognise wāhine leadership both within Global Women and Ngāpuhi,” said Tania Simpson, Deputy Chair of the Waitangi National Trust Board and member of the Global Women’s organisation.

It’s crucial to remember that New Zealand was the first nation to grant universal suffrage to women. By holding this hui at Waitangi, Global Women connected with that legacy and inspired future generations of women leaders.

The Global Women members hui offered a unique opportunity to look towards 2040 and explored themes of leadership, collaboration, and the Treaty’s role in shaping a brighter future for Aotearoa New Zealand. Participants were challenged to consider how they can translate the Treaty’s principles into action within their own work, personal lives and contributions to society.

