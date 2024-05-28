Police Seeking Assistance After Spike In Burglaries And Vehicle Crime In Tokoroa

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders.

Tokoroa Police would like to advise the local community to be aware of a spike in burglaries and vehicle crime over the weekend.

The majority occurred the night of Sunday 26 May in the northern streets of Tokoroa.

Three vehicles were stolen overnight, a purple Mitsubishi Galant from Kensington Street at around 12am, a blue and white Yamaha YZF450 motocross bike from Belgravia Place, and a white Mazda Demio from Tasman Drive that was located at the intersection of Baird Road and Old Taupo Road around 11pm.

Multiple other vehicles were also broken into on the Kauri, Karaka, and Phillip Streets.

Tokoroa Police urge locals to be vigilant and secure their vehicles off street if possible, and if you see any suspicious behaviour to contact 111 immediately.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on this distinctive motorcycle or the other vehicles, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of these incidents.

You can report information to Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference file number: 240527/3679.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

