Wind Warning In Place On Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

Drivers in Auckland are being urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Wednesday 29 May) with strong winds predicted from midday until 11pm.

It is likely that speed limits will be reduced and some lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

The strongest wind gusts are predicted at midday and between 6-7pm. If threshold levels are reached during this time, there is a possibility that all lanes on the bridge could close temporarily.

The bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 formation during the evening peak.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures or full closures (depending on wind thresholds) and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA will continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are made based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

