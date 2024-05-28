NZIF Champions Arbor Day: Encourages Every New Zealander To Plant A Tree

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) is proud to announce its strong support for Arbor Day (June 05) and calls upon all New Zealanders to join in making this day a widely recognised national event. NZIF envisions a future where every citizen plants at least one tree on Arbor Day, contributing to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable New Zealand.

Trees offer a multitude of benefits which significantly enhance our environment and well-being. They play a crucial role in fixing carbon, thus combating climate change. Trees also purify water, provide essential wood and non wood products, create recreational spaces, improve mental health, are important for wildlife, and ameliorate the local climate by providing shade and cooling.

The environmental and societal advantages of trees are immense and far-reaching. Furthermore, the wood products derived from commercial plantations are integral to a renewable, circular-based economy, promoting sustainable development and reducing waste.

To mark Arbor Day, NZIF will be planting one tree for each of its members. This initiative symbolises our commitment to fostering a greener future and highlights the collective impact of individual actions. We believe if every New Zealander plants a tree, it will not only beautify our landscapes but also contribute to our nation's ecological and economic prosperity.

NZIF President, James Treadwell, emphasises the importance of this initiative: "Arbor Day presents a unique opportunity for all of us to come together and make a tangible difference. Planting a tree is a simple yet powerful act which benefits our environment, our communities, and our future generations. We encourage everyone to join us in this effort and make Arbor Day a significant and cherished tradition in New Zealand.”

New Zealand is home to many environmental and community groups dedicated to restoring Aotearoa’s natural mantle. These groups tirelessly work to rejuvenate native forests, protect biodiversity, and enhance community well-being. They would greatly welcome and benefit from widespread support on Arbor Day, further amplifying the positive impact on our environment.

The NZIF encourages community groups, schools, businesses, and individuals across the country to participate in Arbor Day activities. Whether it’s planting a single tree in your backyard or organising a community tree-planting event, every contribution counts. Let’s unite in our efforts to enhance our natural surroundings and ensure a sustainable future for all.

Together, we can make Arbor Day a day of action, reflection, and celebration. Plant a tree, grow a future.

