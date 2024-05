Williamson Park Stormwater Planning Public Meeting

You are invited to a community drop-in session to find out more about plans to better handle stormwater in the vicinity of Williamson Park.

Part of the plan is to convert the stormwater pond in the park to a wetland - covering the same footprint as the pond.

Join our Council's Water Services team, other water experts, Community Board Members and Councillors.

Friday 31 May from 1pm

Williamson Park stormwater pond

