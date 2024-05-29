Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Fatal Ōhaupō Crash

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Jeff Penno, Waikato Road Policing Manager:

State Highway 3 reopened overnight following a crash near Ōhaupō that claimed five lives.

As confirmed yesterday, the three occupants of one vehicle, and the two occupants of a second vehicle, all died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a meticulous scene examination last night and the findings from that examination and forensic evidence obtained will feed into a crash investigation, which is likely to take several months.

Following the scene examination, we are now moving on to the next stage, which includes examining the vehicles involved to tell us more about what occurred.

While the crash investigation is ongoing, Police are limited in what we can say about the circumstances of the crash, and that will be for the Coroner to determine in due course.

We can confirm that one of the cars crossed the centre line, colliding with the other car.

I would like to acknowledge the emergency services personnel who responded to this terrible crash, as well as the members of the public who were first on the scene.

This incident is incredibly hard for our people, and some of those who attended last night were young staff.

This was a very confronting scene, even for our experienced emergency services staff. Responding to these types of incidents is something that never gets easier, no matter how long you’ve been in the job.

But this of course does not compare to the hurt and pain that the families and friends of these victims are now dealing with.

During all stages of the investigation, we will be balancing the public interest while respecting those who have died and knowing their loved ones are hurting.

Formal identification of the five people killed in the crash is ongoing and may take some time. Details regarding the deceased will be released only once that formal identification has taken place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 