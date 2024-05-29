Plan Ahead For Expected Travel Disruption – Rotorua

Rotorua Police are advising members of the public to expect traffic disruption during tomorrow’s planned protest action in our city.

It’s expected that there will be disruption in the following areas, from 6.30am to 9am tomorrow, Thursday 30 May.

Fenton St/ Amohau St intersection Old Taupo Rd / Pukuatua St intersection Lake Rd / Bennets Rd intersection Motorists are asked to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel, including avoiding the areas and seeking alternate routes in the morning.

Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on our roads and public places, as well as any health and safety implications.

Anyone travelling for time-sensitive commitments are advised to allow more time for their journey.

Police recognises the right to peaceful protest. Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

