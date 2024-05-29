Serious Consequences For ‘idiotic’ Display Of Speed

A Christchurch teenager faces a serious driving charge and has lost his car after the vehicle was caught at an “absolutely stupid” speed.

Christchurch Highway Patrol Constable Scott Agnew had just finished writing a ticket about 12.55pm yesterday (28 May), when a Holden Commodore came “screaming down the Southern Motorway” at more than double the legal speed limit.

“It was an absolutely crazy, idiotic speed.

“There are a lot of people on that motorway at 1pm on a weekday; a crash at that speed would have been catastrophic.”

Thanks to members of the public providing information, and good local knowledge by Canterbury Police, the vehicle was located at a car park in Rolleston, where Police found two witnesses yelling at the suspected driver while he checked a damaged wheel.

“This was a horrendous speed, putting other road users at extreme risk. He’s very lucky, as are all the other people who were on that road with him," Constable Agnew says.

“As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you.”

An 18-year-old Christchurch man has been summonsed to appear in court on a charge of dangerous driving. His Commodore has been impounded for 28 days and his licence will be suspended.

Around New Zealand, Police continue to focus on known factors that contribute to crashes and whether you walk away or are carried away. Known as RIDS, the focus includes Restraints, Impairment (alcohol, drugs and fatigue), Distractions (cell phone, food, taking your eyes off the road), and Speed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

