Kiingitanga To Attend Hui Taumata At Omāhu Marae

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherewhero VII will attend this weekend’s Hui Taumata, hosted by Ngaati Kahungunu at Omāhu Marae in Heretaunga.

Kiingitanga Spokesman Ngira Simmonds says Te Kiingi will carry the mauri (lifeforce) from te Hui-aa-Motu in Turangawaewae earlier this year, where more than 10,000 people united to discuss issues of nationhood and self-determination.

“The overwhelming message from Hui-aa-Motu was kotahitanga (unity) and upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which has been conveyed to the Government. Other themes from the hui included universal support for Mana Motuhake and Mana Maaori.”

Mr Simmonds says the visit to Heretaunga would also be an opportunity to celebrate the deep historical bonds between te Kiingitanga and Ngaati Kahungunu and continue the korero of te Hui-aa-Motu.

“Since hosting te Hui-aa-Motu, Kiingi Tuheitia has borne witness to many Iwi, hapuu, marae and Maaori entities showing the power of mana Motuhake and mana Maaori, with examples in education, housing, employment and economic development.

“Te Kiingi has been inspired by the successful enterprise of Maaori everywhere, including on the international stage, highlighting the importance of maintaining our traditional relationships.”

Immediately after te Hui-aa-Motu, Kingi Tuheitia lit the flame of Kaapura Ahi, which burns brightly for the nation and people everywhere.

Te Kiingitanga says te Iwi Maaori are willing to work collaboratively with the Government on delivering solutions to the needs of all New Zealanders.

This is what upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi looks like.

