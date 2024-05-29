2023 Census Data Highlights: Wellington Region

Stats NZ released the first data from the 2023 Census today – census usually resident population, Māori descent, age, ethnicity, and dwelling counts at a national level, regional council level, and territorial authority (cities and districts), and Auckland local board level.

Top line statistics* for the Wellington region include:

The census usually resident population totalled 520,971 in 2023 (up 2.8 percent since the 2018 Census).

88,770 people of Māori descent were counted in the 2023 Census, accounting for 17.0 percent of the regional population. The Māori descent population increased 9.8 percent between the 2018 and 2023 Censuses.

For the proportions of people by ethnic group in the Wellington region in 2023:

72.6 percent were European

15.5 percent were Māori

9.1 percent were Pacific peoples

15.2 percent were Asian

2.3 percent were Middle Eastern/Latin American/African (MELAA)

1.1 percent were Other ethnicity.

Note: Ethnic group is a self-determined affiliation, with people identifying as belonging to one or more ethnicities. Māori counts are measured in two ways in the census. Māori descent is based on whakapapa, while ethnicity is a self-determined cultural affiliation.

The median age of people living in the Wellington region in 2023 was 37.9 years, compared with 37.2 years in 2018.

215,991 dwellings were counted in the census (an increase of 6.4 percent since 2018).

