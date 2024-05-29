2023 Census Data Highlights: Otago Region

Stats NZ released the first data from the 2023 Census today – census usually resident population, Māori descent, age, ethnicity, and dwelling counts at a national level, regional council level, and territorial authority (cities and districts), and Auckland local board level.

Top line statistics* for the Otago region include:

The census usually resident population totalled 240,900 in 2023 (up 7.0 percent since the 2018 Census).

28,056 people of Māori descent were counted in the 2023 Census, accounting for 11.6 percent of the regional population. The Māori descent population increased 18.9 percent between the 2018 and 2023 Censuses.

For the proportions of people by ethnic group in Otago in 2023:

85.2 percent were European

9.9 percent were Māori

3.4 percent were Pacific peoples

8.5 percent were Asian

2.2 percent were Middle Eastern/Latin American/African (MELAA)

1.3 percent were Other ethnicity.

Note: Ethnic group is a self-determined affiliation, with people identifying as belonging to one or more ethnicities. Māori counts are measured in two ways in the census. Māori descent is based on whakapapa, while ethnicity is a self-determined cultural affiliation.

The median age of people living in Otago in 2023 was 38.4 years, compared with 38.2 years in 2018.

112,473 dwellings were counted in the census (an increase of 8.6 percent since 2018).

