Census 2023 Data Released: Growth Trends For Taranaki

Today, Stats NZ released the first data from the 2023 Census, offering insights into the residential population by region, demographic details such as ethnic groups and age distribution, and the population of Māori descent.

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, has welcomed this initial release. The findings are an invaluable resource for the region’s enterprises, councils, and industry leaders, providing data to inform decision-making and understand future workforce trends.

"Accurate and up-to-date statistics are important elements in the business planning toolbox," said Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki Chief Executive, Kelvin Wright. "This data will give our region’s enterprises a better understanding of the size of the regional and national marketplace."

Wright highlighted the importance of the new data, stating, "Importantly, this data will also support our region’s case when it comes to accurate analysis around population-based funding models and provide up-to-date information for local planning projects."

The updated population data presents a positive outlook for growth across all three Taranaki districts:

Taranaki Population Growth: The region now makes up 3% of New Zealand’s total population. The resident population in Taranaki has increased by 7.2%, from 117,561 in 2018 to 126,015 in 2023.

New Plymouth District: Population grew by 7.8% to 87,000.

Stratford District: Population grew by 7.1% to 10,149.

South Taranaki District: Population grew by 5.4% to 29,025.

"Positive growth across all three Taranaki districts suggests that the region remains a desirable destination to live and work. We offer an attractive alternative to main centres, combining the best of city living with the richness and additional benefits of residing regionally," says Wright.

Taranaki Demographics

Age Profile:

Median Age: The median age in Taranaki is stable at 40.4 years, compared to the national median age of 38.1 years.

Age 65 and Over: This age group has increased by 17.6% in Taranaki since the 2018 Census.

Age Under 15: This group has increased by 3.1% in Taranaki, with a notable 12.9% increase in the 10-14 age range.

Working Age (15-64): The working-age population has grown by 5.7% in Taranaki, slightly higher than the national growth rate of 5.5%.

Ethnicity:

Māori Descent-: The percentage of people of Māori descent in Taranaki has risen from 22.5% in 2018 to 24.4% in 2023 (an increase of 4,278 individuals, from 26,505 to 30,783).

Ethnic Group Changes for Taranaki:

European: Slight decrease from 84.8% to 83.6%.

Māori-: Increase from 19.8% to 21.8%.

Asian: Noticeable increase from 4.5% to 5.7%.

Pacific Peoples: Increase from 2.1% to 2.6%.

Middle Eastern/Latin American/African: Increase from 0.6% to 0.8%.

Wright emphasises the implications for the region’s future workforce noting, "The increasing diversity within the region is a strong indicator of a vibrant and inclusive future workforce and leadership. Taranaki must plan strategically to leverage its growing and diverse population, fostering a dynamic workforce with the right mix of skills and expertise. This approach will be critical for addressing future challenges and seizing new opportunities in an ever-evolving economic landscape."

Census data informs important work undertaken by central and local government, iwi, community groups, researchers, and businesses that impact every person, family/whānau, and community in Aotearoa New Zealand. To find out visit the Stats NZ website here.

-The term Māori descent is based on a genealogical or biological concept, rather than on cultural affiliation to the Māori ethnic group.

© Scoop Media

