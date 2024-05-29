Plan Ahead For Expected Travel Disruption – Gisborne

Gisborne Police are advising members of the public to expect traffic disruption during tomorrow’s planned gathering and hīkoi in our city.

A planned gathering at Heipipi Park, Gisborne is expected to embark on a hīkoi at around 7:30am across the Wainui Road Bridge, onto The Esplanade then Fitzherbert Street, Peel Street and finally Gladstone Road back to Heipipi Park.

Police have collaborated with our partners at Waka Kotahi to ensure that a traffic management plan and contractors are available to assist with traffic management. Police staff will accompany the hīkoi in an engagement and reassurance capacity.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their morning commute or travel plans, including avoiding the area and seeking alternate routes while the hīkoi moves through the area.

Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on our roads and public places, as well as any health and safety implications.

Anyone travelling for time-sensitive commitments are advised to allow more time for their journey. Police recognises the right to peaceful protest. Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

