Did You See This Black LDV? Police Make Appeal In Waitaanga Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey:

New Plymouth Police investigating the death of 55-year-old Sidney ‘Ross’ Bridson are appealing for sightings of a vehicle of interest to our enquiries.

Ross, a father of four, was found dead after a suspicious house fire on Waitaanga Road on Wednesday 11 October 2023.

The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services and his body was later located at the scene, the Post Mortem examination determined the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound.

Police investigating the homicide are interested in sightings of a late model black LDV van that was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

We believe there were two people in the van at the time. The driver has been described as a Caucasian man and is believed to be in their mid-20s.

There is a small but dedicated team who have been working on this investigation since October.

“We are making good progress and are confident Police will establish what happened and who is responsible for the murder of Ross Bridson,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey.

“The past six months have been difficult for Ross’ family and friends as they come to terms with the death of their loved one, and we remain committed to giving them the answers they need.”

Police would like to speak to the two occupants of the black LDV van, and we also urge people living in the Waitaanga area to cast their minds back to October last year and contact Police if they remember seeing this black LDV in the days and weeks leading to Ross’ death.

If you saw this vehicle or have any information which may assist in our investigation and have not already reported information to Police, please contact us by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

