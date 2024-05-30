Kaipara District Council Sets Fees And Charges For 2024-2025

Council adopted new Fees and Charges for the coming 2024-2025 year at the May Council Meeting.

Every year Kaipara District Council reviews its fees and charges. Fees and charges are used to support the operation and maintenance of a variety of services provided to the community. They are set on a user-pays basis to ensure that rate increases are kept to a minimum where possible.

Most fees not set by statute will increase by 3.5 percent to account for current inflation, in line with the Consumer Price Index.

Some adjustments have been made to the Fees and Charges Statement of Proposal, which was consulted on from Tuesday 9 April until Thursday 9 May 2024. These include setting Litter Infringement fees at $400 regardless of the amount of litter dumped and providing a 10% discount on verification fees for Food Control Plan Food Stall holders.

Some key changes for 2024-2025 include:

In Building Services, a $1.75 per $1,000 levy of building work valued at $65,000 and over as advised by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Previously the levy was applied to building work valued at $20,444 and over.

Road Naming applications are now managed by the Resource Consent Team to ensure that the road names are not duplicated, approval obtained from LINZ, and legislation Section 319(1)(j) of the Local 3 Government Act 1974 is followed. Road signs, posts, installation costs are on charged from the contractors. Administration costs: $114 per hour Road Sign (blade), post and installation: $440 Additional road signs (i.e. No Exit, Private Access etc.) include the cost of the sign and installation: $115. External charges: as charged to council.

Litter Infringement fees are set at $400 regardless of the amount of litter dumped.

Kaipara District Council are now a Recognised Agency to undertake MPI directed verifications for food importers.

The Fees and Charges for 2024-2025 come into effect from the 1 July 2024. You can read the full Fees and Charges document at www.kaipara.govt.nz/fees-charges

View the Council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (from 37:15)

