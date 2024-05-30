Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Financial Outlook Stable; AA Credit Rating Released

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has been given a strong bill of financial health by one of the world’s largest independent credit rating agencies, Fitch Rating Services.

Fitch has given the Regional Council an AA rating. This rating indicates Regional Council is in a very strong position to meet its debt commitments in the future. It also issued a “stable” ratings outlook of F1+.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the AA rating and outlook are votes of confidence in the council’s efforts to deliver value for money for ratepayers and enable us to access cheaper interest rates.

"Having a credit rating and associated intensive reviews undertaken by Fitch should also give our rate payers confidence as to the prudent financial management practices we adopt.”

“The AA rating means the Regional Council pays lower interest rates on the money it borrows in the future,” says Ms Ormsby. “Ultimately this then saves thousands of dollars for our ratepayers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 