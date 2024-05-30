Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Proposed Dargaville Development Passes Final Stage

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Additional residential land has opened up in Dargaville after Kaipara District Council gave final approval to a Plan Change request to rezone 39 hectares of rural land into residential land.

The land use change may enable the development of up to 384 dwellings within the plan change area known as the ‘Awakino Precinct’.

Mayor Craig Jepson says the development is sorely needed by residents and businesses in Dargaville.

“Accommodation in Dargaville is tight and scarcity of rentals is pushing prices up and up,” says Mayor Jepson.

Increasing our housing stock in Dargaville will provide a huge boost for businesses looking to attract workers to the area.

“We know local businesses struggle to recruit staff due to the housing shortage. Businesses have been asking and asking for more land for housing. It's very difficult to attract professionals to work here when they can’t find somewhere to live” says Mayor Jepson.

“Opening up this land for housing will provide opportunities for growth and development in Dargaville, and have positive economic impacts on the wider district.”

The changes will become part of the operative District Plan from 25 June 2024.

Read more about Private Plan Change 82 (Moonlight Heights).

