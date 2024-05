Update: Missing Woman In Christchurch

Christchurch Police have received information regarding the whereabouts of a woman visting New Zealand from China, who we appealed for sightings of yesterday.

As a result of the information received, Police have established the woman is safe and there are no longer concerns for her welfare.

Police would like to thank all those who contacted us as a result of our appeal for information.

