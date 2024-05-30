Council Sells Marine Precinct

Tauranga City Council has announced the sale of the Marine Precinct at Sulphur Point, guaranteeing its future in bringing significant economic benefit to the wider community.

Speaking at the New Zealand Fishing Federation Conference in Tauranga today, Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the sale of the precinct will allow significant development to be progressed, while other related investments in city wharf facilities would provide positive outcomes for the marine sector and the community.

The Marine Precinct is non-core business for Council, which acknowledges further development and management of the site sits best with a private company.

As part of the sale, the purchaser is required to develop the balance of the Marine Precinct with the intention of establishing a purpose-built marine service facility to provide a base for the region's marine sector.

“The sale of the Marine Precinct and development of the facility will bolster Tauranga’s marine industry, while bringing new business and opportunities to the city,” Anne says.

“Over the coming years, this will see Marine Precinct activities focus more on very high value work, such as superyacht maintenance and refits, with some traditional activities such as berthage for our fishing fleet moving to new, purpose-built facilities tailored specifically for their needs.”

Following consultation for the Long-term Plan, funding was put aside to invest in marine facilities, highlighting the significance of this opportunity for the city's future development.

“That investment will provide modern, efficient and safe facilities for our fishing fleet and its crews, with improved berthing options, better provision for essential services like ice plants and refuelling and designated areas for unloading catch, helping to ensure catch freshness and faster turnarounds.

“The planned replacement of Fisherman’s Wharf close to the city centre will not only provide benefits for the fishing fleet in terms of operational convenience but will also foster a stronger connection between the fishing industry and the local community,” Anne says.

The sale of the Precinct has been welcomed by the region’s economic development organisation Priority One.

Chief Executive Nigel Tutt says the new marine facilities, including the significantly upgraded Marine Precinct, will create additional economic opportunity for the city.

“This investment will provide Tauranga with substantial economic benefits; encouraging investment in the city and our marine sector, providing facilities for local businesses to expand, and creating high value jobs for our community,” Nigel says.

