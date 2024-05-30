Nelson Mayor Welcomes Budget Support For Flood Protection

Flood protection projects from the Maitai to Queens Gardens can get started once they are confirmed as receiving an injection of Central Government funding secured by a consortium of regional and unitary councils.

The Before the Deluge 2.0 business case was provided to Central Government in 2022 not long after the August 2022 weather event caused widespread flood damage in Nelson. The business case includes 80 ready-to-go flood management projects, from the tip of the North Island to the foot of the South Island.

A later update to the current Government requested that it consider a co-investment package so these vital projects could get underway quickly.

In today’s Budget, Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones announced a Regional Infrastructure Fund worth an initial $200 million for flood resilience infrastructure. Of this, up to $101.1 million is committed, along with co-investment from recipients to 42 flood resilience projects that are close to getting started.

More information on the assessment criteria for the remainder of the fund will be announced at the end of June, with applications opening on 1 July.

Nelson is expected to receive $9 million for a series of flood protection and repair projects in the first tranche of funding. Projects include improvements to the resilience of the Maitai River, a rebuild of the flood intake at Cleveland Terrace, flood repairs in Devenish Place, and upgrades to the Todds Valley and Hillwood Streams.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the funding would enable $15 million of investment in improving Nelson’s flood resilience.

“I have spent considerable time lobbying central government to secure this award and I’d like to thank Prime Minister Luxon and Ministers Willis, Jones, Mitchell, Bishop, Brown and Patterson. This extra support is perfectly timed for Nelson as we move from fixing the damage from the August 2022 storm to improving our resilience to future events.

“Storms will always be a risk for Nelson, even more so due to increased frequency and intensity due to climate change. This investment reduces flood risk significantly for hundreds of Nelsonians.”

Acting Group Manager Infrastructure David Light thanked staff for the work put into the business case.

“Members of our infrastructure team have put in a huge effort to secure this funding for Nelson, working collaboratively with Councils right across New Zealand. We’re looking forward to getting these projects started once funding is received from Central Government.”

Costs for the projects are shared with Government on a 60/40 split, with the Government taking the larger share.

Flood protection projects worth $9 million

Maitai Flood Resilience: Multiple projects to improve flood protection to residential and business districts adjacent the Maitai River

Cleveland Terrace Flood Intake upgrade: Complete rebuild of an existing reinforced concrete flood intake increasing protection to extensive lower residential area defended by the Maitai stopbank

Queens Garden Flood Protection culvert: Build 200m of drainage pipes to provide increase in flood protection to Bridge Street properties and the Suter Art Gallery

Clouston Bridge Floodwall: Upgrade existing floodwall adjacent to Clouston Bridge and extend to 60m length to protect residential properties fronting Nile Street East

Hanby Park-Mill Street-Clouston Terrace Stopbank: Upgrade and/or realign 350m of existing stopbank to provide flood protection to residential properties and Council wastewater pump station

Flood Repairs worth $6 million:

Oldham Creek: Multiple sites at various stages of progress. Devenish Place intake works involve resilience upgrades to reduce debris blockage risks. Frenchay Drive intake upgrade. Stream bank repair and grade control works downstream of Naumai Place.

Todd Valley Stream Stream: Channel improvements, culvert upgrades, secondary flowpath management, gravel traps.

Hillwood Stream catchment: Seafield Terrace (The Glen) stormwater diversion.

