Rototuna Site Earmarked For Housing

Housing options will be explored for a prime site next to Rototuna Village.

Elected Members (30 May) agreed by majority to investigate the sale of a Hamilton City Council-owned block of land in the new Rototuna North neighbourhood.

The 8470m2 undeveloped site on Korikori Green, is across from Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library and playing fields in the north-west, and Hamilton Christian School to the south-east.

The section is part of a much larger block of land Council purchased in 2008 to develop community facilities in Rototuna. If a buyer is found, sale proceeds will be used to pay off debt as per Council’s current policy.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, who chairs the Economic Development Committee, said the rectangle- shaped block is a special site at the centre of a vibrant community.

“Our intention from the beginning was for this particular site to be used for medium to high density housing and we’re now in a position to go out to the market and call for expressions of interest,” Councillor Wilson said.

Market feedback suggests between 70 – 100 homes could be built across the site.

“This is a great example of local government done well. We bought land in Rototuna at the right time, used a portion of the land for critical community infrastructure - such as the library – and supplied the land with services that were needed to achieve its full development potential. Now we can sell the balance of the land,” Councillor Wilson said.

“That’s an excellent result for our community.”

The site is located close to Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library, village shops, Rototuna High Schools and Korikori Park.

Council committed funds for the Rototuna Village in its 2018-28 Long-Term Plan with the aim of creating a vibrant heart for the city’s north-east residents. Construction of the village began in early-2022 and the library and skate spaces opened in July 2023.

Te Kete Aronui, the flagship building in Rototuna Village, attracted more than 150,000 visitors in its first six months.

“Through our investment in Rototuna, we’ve helped create a thriving community,” Councillor Wilson said.

“Now we’re fulfilling our vision of having more housing in the area, some of which will be affordable housing, and at the same time capture the value uplift in the land.”

Hamilton City Council is looking to sell this 8470m2 block of land near Rototuna Village.

