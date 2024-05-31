Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Do You Know Who Is Damaging Traffic Safety Cameras In Southern Auckland?

Friday, 31 May 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information from the public after recent incidents of wilful damage against safe speed cameras in parts of Counties Manukau district.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says cameras around Waiuku appear to have been especially targeted.

“The stands that these cameras sit upon have been forced down or pushed over, and in one concerning incident, the bottom of a camera appears to have been shot by a firearm.

“We’d like to remind people that speed cameras are proven to be effective in reducing deaths and injuries on the roads where they are operating.

“Damage to these cameras increases the chances of your loved ones not making it home safely,” Inspector Hunter says.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 240304/8260.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the above file number.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

