Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Give Volunteers A Big Shout-out This June

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Give a Big Shout-out to the volunteers in your community this June, says Volunteering New Zealand.

“Volunteers are vital to our communities, and everyone who gives their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation deserves a big shout-out,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand.

The Big Shout-out campaign runs for the month of June, culminating in National Volunteer Week (16-22 June), to recognise and thank volunteers. More than 20 events will be held by volunteer centres and other organisations nationwide, celebrating about 3000 volunteers.

Volunteers are found everywhere in our communities. They are first responders in emergencies, clean up our beaches and restore wild places, provide baking and meals for those in need, and support people who are having a hard time.

More than one million people across Aotearoa volunteer for an organisation, contributing $4 billion to the economy. Much more happens within communities and informally between people. In fact, about 50% of all adults in New Zealand volunteer, and 90% of community organisations are entirely volunteer-run.

“During the challenges of the last few years, volunteering has been vital to the wellbeing of people in Aotearoa. Many community organisations have had much greater demand for their services.

“Now it is time to shine a light on our unsung heroes, and we need your help to say thank you,” Michelle says.

The Big Shout-out encourages everyone to thank a volunteer they know – to give them a shout-out on social media (#thebigshoutout) or shout them morning tea.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

Contact Volunteering New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 