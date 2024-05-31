Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Adopts Plan To Use Nature-based Solutions To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Friday, 31 May 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council will be using nature-based solutions to offset its hard-to-reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

This week, following endorsement by the Climate Action Committee, the council adopted Te Āki Tūroa Nature+ Framework and Plan, which outlines a pathway to reduce and offset its residual greenhouse gas emissions by restoring indigenous biodiversity and promoting resilience to climate change.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey said: “This is a really positive and impressive step the council is taking. It’s a practical approach that aligns with our business as usual and will benefit the local environment.”

The council is continuing to work towards reducing its direct emissions, for example by introducing solar and an entire electric fleet, but Te Āki Tūroa is a framework for offsetting the hard to reduce emissions, such as from natural gas or diesel.

Te Āki Tūroa focuses on the planting of native trees and shrubs on regional council-owned land to generate carbon credits, while providing habitat for native species and improving water quality and resilience to climate change. There is also potential to generate income through the Emissions Trading Scheme and eventually a biodiversity credit scheme.

In presenting the framework for adoption, Climate Action Committee chair Jennifer Nickel said the intention was that the council’s inhouse, hard-to-reduce corporate emissions would be offset using its land, but the plan also provided for potential partnerships with landowners and suppliers to support them through a similar process to offset their hard-to-reduce emissions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“By changing our own land use and improving biodiversity, it’s even achievable to reach nature positive carbon neutrality for this region’s public transport emissions, so the bus networks and Te Huia train,” said Cr Nickel.

Although public transport, along with land drainage, are council services, they are not considered part of the council’s direct corporate emissions.

It has been estimated that planting up to 1.4 per cent of the council’s 2507 hectares of suitable land in native species (between 22ha and 34ha) will be sufficient for it to achieve carbon neutrality for corporate emissions. Including public transport emissions would require planting 9.6 per cent of its land (between 140ha and 240ha) by 2050.

The largest source of the council’s indirect emissions comes from land drained by council flood management infrastructure and would require around 31 times the area of suitable land the council owns (approximately 80,000ha) to be planted over 20 years.

Cr Nickel said the council intended to support the entities and landowners who are the direct sources of these emissions to work towards reducing them where practical.

“We’ve developed case studies to highlight the costs, benefits, opportunities and challenges of using nature-based solutions to offset our own emissions alongside providing local environmental and community benefit. We’re walking the talk on the land we own.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 