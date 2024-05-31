Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

His Majesty King Charles III Is Royal New Zealand RSA’s New Patron

Friday, 31 May 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: RSA

The Royal New Zealand RSA is extremely honoured that His Majesty King Charles III has been confirmed as the charity’s new patron.

RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford said the wait for confirmation had been nerve-wracking.

“The RSA has held Royal Patronage since 1920, and the King will be the third monarch to serve as patron following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and George VI before her.

While we were hopeful that His Majesty would continue the tradition, it was a nervous wait for confirmation and we were absolutely overjoyed to receive the letter from Buckingham Palace with the good news.

His Majesty has been an active supporter of both the Armed Forces and veterans throughout the Commonwealth for many years, and we are thrilled to have the King as our patron.”

The King himself is a veteran of military service. He joined the British Armed Forces in 1971 and completed an advanced flying course with the RAF before joining the Navy. He subsequently served in a number of ranks and holds honorary titles across the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from RSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 