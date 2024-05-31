His Majesty King Charles III Is Royal New Zealand RSA’s New Patron

The Royal New Zealand RSA is extremely honoured that His Majesty King Charles III has been confirmed as the charity’s new patron.

RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford said the wait for confirmation had been nerve-wracking.

“The RSA has held Royal Patronage since 1920, and the King will be the third monarch to serve as patron following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and George VI before her.

While we were hopeful that His Majesty would continue the tradition, it was a nervous wait for confirmation and we were absolutely overjoyed to receive the letter from Buckingham Palace with the good news.

His Majesty has been an active supporter of both the Armed Forces and veterans throughout the Commonwealth for many years, and we are thrilled to have the King as our patron.”

The King himself is a veteran of military service. He joined the British Armed Forces in 1971 and completed an advanced flying course with the RAF before joining the Navy. He subsequently served in a number of ranks and holds honorary titles across the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF.

