Skill Up Event Equips Local Rangatahi With Vital Skills For The Workforce

Young minds in action! Youth engage in hands-on workshops at the Skill Up event. Photo/Supplied

Work Ready Kāpiti successfully delivers their first Skill Up event, covering six topics from the Kāpiti Work Ready Passport programme.

Skill Up was held on Wednesday the 22nd of May at Southwards Car Museum, equipping youth with a new tool-kit of skills that they can take into the workforce.

The event was hosted by two local youth emcees, Sorcha Adams and Mac Field, whose lively presence created a memorable and fun atmosphere. Sorcha and Mac skillfully facilitated transitions, maintaining high energy and excitement, for the youth attendees between each workshop.

Skill Up brought together six incredible workshops tailored to the needs of today's job seekers. Each workshop was delivered by industry experts from local businesses and organisations including Claire Mance - Talk Communications, Petra Aregger, Lix Haxell and Darryl Gardiner - Kāpiti Youth Support, Kynan Griffiths - Industry Training Solutions, Polimia Poulopoulos - Brian Perry Civil, and Kelsey Seymour and Shannen Pihema - Kiwibank.

The event helped the attendees learn six of the skills outlined in the Kāpiti Work Ready Passport, including: Communication, Personal Wellness, Being Drug & Alcohol Free, Teamwork, Understanding Workplace Health and Safety, and Managing Your Money. Each of these skills aim to empower youth to feel confident when entering the workforce and are sought after by employers.

When asked what they found most valuable from attending Skill Up, an Ōtaki college student commented “The budget talk and knowing how to keep on track for your budget, also what to do with your money e.g what accounts to put your money in and what's most important”. Another student also said the workshops on managing your money and being drug and alcohol free were helpful “because there was useful information about the workplace, and that it was really beneficial”.

Kelsey Seymour, one of the Skill Up key speakers from Kiwibank commented “It is amazing to see the passion that is behind supporting our Rangatahi to have the foundations to succeed in life. Going into the workforce can be a daunting thing especially with the societal pressures of leaving high school, so seeing the mahi that is put into action for next working generation is outstanding”

Work Ready Kāpiti would like to share their thanks to all the youth, careers teachers, and speakers who attended. This event would not have been possible without the support of the Ministry of Social Development and the generosity of Wham Bam Events, Southwards Car Museum and Ashley Alexander Photography.

The Kāpiti Work Ready Passport programme serves as a go-to guide for youth seeking insight into the job skills valued by local employers. It is a valuable tool, enabling individuals to identify their strengths and discover effective ways to highlight their skills and experiences. If you wish to get involved with the programme please visit www.workreadykapiti.com or get in contact with one of their friendly team members at hello@workreadykapiti.co.nz

Follow Work Ready Kāpiti on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn or visit www.workreadykapiti.com , for up to date information about the Work Ready Kāpiti programmes.

