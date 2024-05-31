Arrest Made Following William Street, Ashburton Incident

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh, Ashburton CIB.

A man is before the court following a William Street, Ashburton incident which resulted in three people being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Early morning Sunday 26 May, Police located two injured people in a vehicle on William Street, with a third transported to hospital by a friend.

Over the course of this week Police have spoken with witnesses, conducted scene examinations, and seized items of interest as we work to piece together what occurred.

The three men have since been discharged from Christchurch Hospital after they were allegedly injured in an altercation between themselves.

A 32-year-old man is facing one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of assault. He is due to appear before the Ashburton District Court today.

Enquiries remain ongoing including speaking to witnesses, and further charges are being considered.

