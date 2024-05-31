Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Crash: Mill Road, Bombay

Friday, 31 May 2024, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An occupant of a vehicle that fled Police has sustained injuries, after the driver earlier failed to stop.

Earlier this afternoon, at 3.35pm, Police received information that a vehicle sought in relation to a fraud matter was sighted on State Highway 1, north of Bombay.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Area Commander for Counties Manukau South, says a Police unit saw the vehicle travelling southbound.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver failed to stop, and the unit did not pursue.

“Minutes later, this vehicle has taken the Bombay off-ramp at speed and collided with a member of the public’s vehicle on Mill Road.

Inspector Hunter says the member of the public did not sustain injuries in the crash.

“Understandably, he is shaken by the consequences of the other driver’s completely unacceptable actions this afternoon.

“The passenger of the fleeing vehicle has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries, with the driver also being taken for observations.”

Driving-related charges are pending, the manner in which the driver has acquired the vehicle is also being investigated.

Both the driver and the passenger will be subject to investigations relating to several additional offences.

As standard procedure in these cases, Police will be referring the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police are still at the scene, and the public are advised that there are traffic delays in the area following the crash.

Delays are expected as the long weekend begins and Police appreciate motorists’ understanding as the scene is cleared, Inspector Hunter says.

