Missing Woman Located

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis And Her Surplus Fetish

So.... according to the Treasury, we’ll have to borrow $17.1 billion by June 2028, to help fund ( among other things) a nearly $10 billion tax cut programme, also paid for by slashing billions – and 240 line items – from our public services. Conventional political wisdom to the contrary, there is little public support for this slash-burn-and-borrow approach to economic management. In fact, some recent academic research has found a surprising lack of enthusiasm for it – among supporters of all political parties...