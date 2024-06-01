Police Monitoring Events In Napier This Morning

Police will be monitoring an expected tangi and related hikoi travelling through Napier this morning. This is separate to events occurring in Central Hawke's Bay over the next few days.

Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling around the Maraenui, Marewa, Ahuriri and Park Island areas this morning.

We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk, and to expect delays.

Any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [1]

