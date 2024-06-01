Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Discussion Needed About Kotahitanga – Kiingitanga Says

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherewhero VII is encouraging Maaori to keep talking about kotahitanga (unity) and mana Motuhake, following yesterday’s Hui Taumata at Omāhu Marae in Heretaunga.

“Ko te kai a te rangatira he koorero – discussion is the food of chiefs,” Kiingitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds says.

“This is exactly what Kiingi Tuheitia wants us to keep doing and is the reason he is travelling to various hui across the motu and throughout the Pacific.”

Mr Simmonds thanked Ngaati Kahungunu for hosting te Hui Tuamata and continuing the korero begun at Hui-aa-Motu at Turangawaewae, where Kiingi Tuheitia said the message would be carried on ngaa hau e wha – the four winds.

“This conversation needs to continue, and we need to hear the voices of the people before moving to solutions.”

In August, Te Kiingitanga will host the annual Koroneihana celebrations at Turangawaewae followed by a visit to Ngaai Tahu in Te Waipounamu later in the year.

