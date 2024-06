Road Closed, SH3 Ōtorohanga - Waikato

State Highway 3, Ōtorohanga is closed between Cherry Road and Kio Kio Station Road following a crash.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported to Police at 11:55am.

One person is trapped in avehicle and Fire and Emergency are working to extract them.

Detours are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

